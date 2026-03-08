Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister honored fallen soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 1274 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
08:41 AM • 9664 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
08:15 AM • 12735 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 29888 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 73405 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 41367 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 41675 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 57783 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 60516 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 68361 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2m/s
52%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in KharkivMarch 8, 01:58 AM • 19903 views
Next phase of war: Israel attacked oil depots in TehranVideoMarch 8, 02:36 AM • 9692 views
Donald Tusk called Russia the main winner in the Middle East warMarch 8, 03:05 AM • 8622 views
Drone attack caused fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - mediaVideoMarch 8, 03:42 AM • 7156 views
ATESH partisans burned a main line electric locomotive in Bryansk, RussiaVideoMarch 8, 05:45 AM • 6092 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 59731 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 67053 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 95880 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 61102 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 68694 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 21242 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 24104 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 25630 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 26626 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 26675 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister honored fallen soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Rob Jetten, laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance for fallen defenders. The leaders honored the heroes who gave their lives for the state.

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister honored fallen soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, together with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, visited the Wall of Remembrance, where they honored Ukrainian defenders who died in the struggle for the independence of the state. Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, together with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, we honored the fallen Ukrainian defenders at the Wall of Remembrance. We thank each and every one. We remember and honor the feat of our heroes - all who stood up for Ukraine and gave their lives in this struggle for independence

 - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated women on March 8 and noted their resilience on the front lines and in the rear. He thanked them for their leadership and for raising children in difficult conditions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also does not consider it correct to compare the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, emphasizing that these are different scenarios. Based on Ukraine's experience, he warned that prolonging the war without dialogue would lead to an increase in civilian casualties.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Israel
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran