Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister honored fallen soldiers at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, together with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, visited the Wall of Remembrance, where they honored Ukrainian defenders who died in the struggle for the independence of the state. Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, together with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, we honored the fallen Ukrainian defenders at the Wall of Remembrance. We thank each and every one. We remember and honor the feat of our heroes - all who stood up for Ukraine and gave their lives in this struggle for independence - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

