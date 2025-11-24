Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the Crimea Platform summit: called not to be passive observers of history

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
10:50 AM • 1340 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"
10:32 AM • 1656 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 1862 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 2160 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 8494 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 27916 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 21691 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 22945 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 28164 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 32402 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
4.1m/s
68%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 23784 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 14242 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8November 24, 05:08 AM • 27544 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 12970 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 8632 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 27909 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 55512 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 133055 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 95563 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 99890 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 9254 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 13295 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 37189 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 47791 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 49564 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the Crimea Platform summit: called not to be passive observers of history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

President Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform. He called on the international community to actively support Ukraine and condemn Russia's aggression.

Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the Crimea Platform summit: called not to be passive observers of history

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in his Telegram channel announced his speech to the participants of the Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform, calling on the world community to actively support Ukraine and condemn Russia's aggression, writes UNN.

Details

Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform – addressed the participants and called: do not be silent, do not be passive observers of history, be its participants 

– the president said.

Costa coordinated with Zelenskyy before the meeting of EU leaders on the US peace plan: what is known24.11.25, 11:47 • 1476 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it is now important to support Ukraine and support the negotiation process.

I am grateful for every piece of advice and all the information we receive from European leaders. And it is extremely important to uphold the principles on which Europe is founded: that borders cannot be changed by force, that war criminals cannot escape justice, and that the aggressor must fully pay for the war he started, and that is why decisions regarding Russian assets are necessary 

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

He called for support for the adopted decisions and continued pressure on Russia, emphasizing that the aggressor country kills people every day, and the occupied territories remain under the control of the Russian Federation. The President added that almost 70 parliamentary delegations are present at the summit today, and if the parliaments of Europe and the world do not turn a blind eye to this, then no one will be able to ignore the situation.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine