Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the Crimea Platform summit: called not to be passive observers of history

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in his Telegram channel announced his speech to the participants of the Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform, calling on the world community to actively support Ukraine and condemn Russia's aggression, writes UNN.

Details

Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform – addressed the participants and called: do not be silent, do not be passive observers of history, be its participants – the president said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it is now important to support Ukraine and support the negotiation process.

I am grateful for every piece of advice and all the information we receive from European leaders. And it is extremely important to uphold the principles on which Europe is founded: that borders cannot be changed by force, that war criminals cannot escape justice, and that the aggressor must fully pay for the war he started, and that is why decisions regarding Russian assets are necessary – Zelenskyy emphasized.

He called for support for the adopted decisions and continued pressure on Russia, emphasizing that the aggressor country kills people every day, and the occupied territories remain under the control of the Russian Federation. The President added that almost 70 parliamentary delegations are present at the summit today, and if the parliaments of Europe and the world do not turn a blind eye to this, then no one will be able to ignore the situation.