Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones

Additional helicopter groups will be formed in Ukraine to protect against drones. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting of the Staff, reports UNN.

Military issues: we determined how to expand the capabilities of army aviation to protect against drones. Additional helicopter groups will be formed. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, work is underway with partners to provide Ukraine with more necessary types of aircraft.

There were reports on cooperation with companies - manufacturers of interceptor drones - maximum production volumes are needed. - added the Head of State.

