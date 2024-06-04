ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky will travel to France on Friday to meet with Macron

Kyiv  •  UNN

 34675 views

Volodymyr Zelensky will visit France on June 6 to meet with Emmanuel Macron and discuss the situation in Ukraine.

On Friday, June 6, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to France, where he will meet with the country's Leader Emmanuel Macron. This is reported by BFMTV, reports UNN.   

Details 

As noted in the Elysee Palace, Zelensky will come to France and take part in an event in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

After this event, the head of State will meet with his French counterpart at the Elysee Palace.

The publication emphasizes that the two presidents will discuss the situation on the ground and the needs of Ukraine, against the background of how "Russian strikes are constantly intensifying on the front line and on energy infrastructure.

France may announce sending military instructors to Ukraine in the near future-Reuters30.05.24, 14:08 • 24006 views

The Elysee Palace added that such a meeting will be a continuation of the conference in support of Ukraine, which was held in Paris on February 26. Then the French president for the first time allowed the sending of troops from Western countries to Ukraine.

Addition

Also the next day, June 7, president of Ukraine Zelensky will address the National Assembly of France (lower house of Parliament). He will also hold a meeting with the president of the National Assembly, Yael brown-beer.

Recall

A French military aviation officer said that Great Britain and France, which supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles (or as they are called in France Scalp – Ed.), did not directly restrict their use on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
shtormova-tinStorm Shadow cruise missile
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

