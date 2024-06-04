Zelensky will travel to France on Friday to meet with Macron

On Friday, June 6, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to France, where he will meet with the country's Leader Emmanuel Macron. This is reported by BFMTV, reports UNN.

Details

As noted in the Elysee Palace, Zelensky will come to France and take part in an event in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

After this event, the head of State will meet with his French counterpart at the Elysee Palace.

The publication emphasizes that the two presidents will discuss the situation on the ground and the needs of Ukraine, against the background of how "Russian strikes are constantly intensifying on the front line and on energy infrastructure.

France may announce sending military instructors to Ukraine in the near future-Reuters

The Elysee Palace added that such a meeting will be a continuation of the conference in support of Ukraine, which was held in Paris on February 26. Then the French president for the first time allowed the sending of troops from Western countries to Ukraine.

Addition

Also the next day, June 7, president of Ukraine Zelensky will address the National Assembly of France (lower house of Parliament). He will also hold a meeting with the president of the National Assembly, Yael brown-beer.

Recall

A French military aviation officer said that Great Britain and France, which supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles (or as they are called in France Scalp – Ed.), did not directly restrict their use on the territory of the Russian Federation.