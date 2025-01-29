Zelensky spoke about the alternative to suspended US aid: what will change

Amid the suspension of foreign aid programs from the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he instructed to do some key things at the expense of internal Ukrainian funds, UNN reports.

Today, we had an initial report from government officials and the Office team - Oleksiy Kuleba and Viktor Mykyta - on critical programs that are now suspended and previously funded by American support. I have already instructed some key things to be done at our own expense, as well as to talk to the Europeans. Energy - there were programs for distributed generation, other resilience programs for Ukrainian communities, for cities and villages. The second issue is veterans' projects, of which there have been many, and there will be more in the regions, in our communities. Veterans' hubs, support lines, assistance in setting up their own businesses by veterans - Zelensky said.

He also noted that Ukraine will look for more domestic resources, including for the issue of border crossing points, something that has been built in cooperation with partners

There are certain issues within the Ministry of Health, as well as in the field of cybersecurity. We are dealing with all of this. I have also instructed us to continue auditing the suspended areas of US aid, and there should be more of our and European activity in humanitarian, security, and social areas. Now, while the new US policy is being developed, we need to support people - Zelensky added.

Previously

As The Washington Post wrote , US President Donald Trump has reversed a decision to freeze federal grants and financial aid that had caused a wave of concern among government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

However, the White House spokesperson clarifiedthat only the OMB memorandum was canceled, not the freeze on federal funding. The President's executive orders on federal funding remain in effect and will be enforced.

Recall

Trump, on his first day in office, suspended all US foreign aid programs for 90 days for a review. It is unclear how much money will be affected, as many programs have already been funded by Congress.

Later, on January 24, the media, in particular Politico, reportedthat US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suspended most foreign aid grants for 90 days, which could apply to Ukraine.

In internal correspondence, USAID in Ukraine reported that no decision had been made yet, but that positive signals were coming from Washington. Therefore, the agency has temporarily suspended issuing work stoppage orders. At the same time, USAID urged staff to evaluate the programs and find ways to align them with the Secretary of State's directive aimed at strengthening U.S. security. Ukrainian government officials and NGO representatives warn that without Rubio's authorization, key projects, including support for schools, hospitals, and the development of economic and energy infrastructure, could be at risk.

At the same time, USAID Ukraine received an order to stop all projects and spending.