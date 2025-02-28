Zelensky thanks European leaders for words of support
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to messages of support from European leaders. He expressed his gratitude for the support through the social network X.
Thank you for your support," the President responds to messages of support from European leaders.
Addendum
European leaders expressed support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine after a spat with US President Donald Trump
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively included in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that."