Zelensky supported the idea of a meeting with Putin with the participation of Trump and Erdogan

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
06:59 PM • 242 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

02:39 PM • 24273 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 67168 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 78736 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 147243 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 160469 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 159652 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210011 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 213915 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123128 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
81%
750mm
Popular news

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

June 2, 09:10 AM • 35479 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

June 2, 11:45 AM • 153468 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

June 2, 12:24 PM • 32759 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:22 PM • 52099 views

Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock heads the UN General Assembly

03:15 PM • 23873 views
Publications

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

06:59 PM • 210 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 147213 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 327405 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 370056 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 383166 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 125262 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 132201 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 211036 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 151056 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 180473 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-160

Zelensky supported the idea of a meeting with Putin with the participation of Trump and Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

The President of Ukraine supported Erdogan's initiative to meet in the format of four leaders. However, Zelensky expressed doubt that this would lead to a ceasefire.

Zelensky supported the idea of a meeting with Putin with the participation of Trump and Erdogan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he supports the idea of a meeting in the format of "four": the leaders of Turkey, the United States, Ukraine and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the Head of the Ukrainian State noted that this is unlikely to help stop the fire, reports UNN.

I supported Erdogan's idea to meet in Turkey in the format of "four": the Turkish president, Trump, me and Putin, but I have the impression that there will be no ceasefire from this meeting 

Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind you

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour. There will be a third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine for some time.

During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on the exchange of prisoners of war, focusing on the seriously wounded and young people.

The Ukrainian side initiated another meeting with Russia between June 20 and 30.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9