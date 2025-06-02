Zelensky supported the idea of a meeting with Putin with the participation of Trump and Erdogan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he supports the idea of a meeting in the format of "four": the leaders of Turkey, the United States, Ukraine and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the Head of the Ukrainian State noted that this is unlikely to help stop the fire, reports UNN.

I supported Erdogan's idea to meet in Turkey in the format of "four": the Turkish president, Trump, me and Putin, but I have the impression that there will be no ceasefire from this meeting Zelenskyy said.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour. There will be a third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine for some time.

During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on the exchange of prisoners of war, focusing on the seriously wounded and young people.

The Ukrainian side initiated another meeting with Russia between June 20 and 30.