Zelensky speaks at the Munich Security Conference today
Zelenskiy arrived at the Munich Security Conference on February 17 to speak after signing security agreements with Germany and France the day before.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived to speak at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports, citing a broadcast published by the OP.
Following visits to Berlin and Paris to sign security agreements with Germany and France on February 16, Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference on February 17.
