Zelensky signs law on Unmanned Systems Forces

Zelensky signs law on Unmanned Systems Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78885 views

The President of Ukraine has signed draft law No. 11507 on the inclusion of the Unmanned Systems Forces in certain branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This adds to the existing list, which includes the Special Operations, Territorial Defense, Logistics, and other forces.

On Monday, September 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Bill No. 11507 , which provides for the inclusion of the Unmanned Systems Forces in certain branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the bill's card .

Details

09/16/2024 - Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine

- is specified in the document charter. 

AddendumAddendum

The draft law adds the position of the Unmanned Systems Forces to the list of separate branches of the Defense Forces. At present, the separate troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine include the Special Operations Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Logistics Forces, the Support Forces, the Medical Forces

Recall

In June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 25, 2024, “On the establishment of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate type of force within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft decree of the President of Ukraine, developed by the Defense Ministry in cooperation with the General Staff, on the creation of a separate type of troops in the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has appointed Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky as commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

In September , the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 11507, which provides for the inclusion of the Unmanned Systems Forces in certain branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

