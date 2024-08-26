Zelensky signs decree on state housing for Heroes of Ukraine

From now on, all citizens of the country who have the title of Hero of Ukraine will receive housing from the state. The corresponding decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Persons who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star may receive one-time targeted assistance in the form of a dwelling for permanent residence, regardless of their registration as citizens in need of improved housing conditions - Decree No. 596/2024 says.

In addition, according to the document, if the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star was awarded posthumously or in the event of the death of a person with such a title, one-time targeted assistance in the form of a dwelling for permanent residence may be provided to his or her family members, regardless of their registration as citizens in need of better housing conditions.

The President's Office emphasizes that such assistance is provided within the norms of housing provision at the expense of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, intelligence agencies, the State Protection Department and the Security Service of Ukraine, where citizens are or have been serving. This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication.