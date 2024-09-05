Zelensky says Russia has pulled about 60,000 troops to Kursk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Zelensky says Russia has pulled about 60,000 troops to Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21978 views

The President of Ukraine spoke about the purpose of the Kursk operation - to bring Russian troops to their territory. According to him, Russia has deployed about 60,000 troops, which has weakened its positions elsewhere.

One of the goals of the Kursk operation is to bring Russian troops to their territory. Russia has deployed about 60,000 troops there so far  . This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We did not increase the number of troops for the Kursk operation. The idea there was different... One of the goals of the Kursk operation is to draw Russian troops to their point, to their territory. I can communicate this now, because they have pulled about 60 thousand troops there today... They pulled them away from some places where we were facing difficulties because we did not have the same packages of weapons. We realized that Russia was 1 to 12, imagine, at some point in this supply gap, our use of weapons was 1 to 12. Artillery: 1 shell from us to 12 shells from Russia

- Zelensky said.

The President noted that the ratio of shells in the Pokrovsk sector is currently 1 to 3.

They ask what we have in Pokrovsk. They left all their forces at Pokrovsk. They didn't pull [their forces] away from Pokrovsk. Yes, it's very difficult in Pokrovsk, but the attacks are not 1 to 12, but 1 to 3, and it was 1 to 12. Have we increased the number of our weapons? No. Or did theirs decrease? Yes. Because certain forces and means have been redeployed

- Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

In August, British intelligence reported that Russia was massing troops in the Kursk region and strengthening the region's defense.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

