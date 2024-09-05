Zelensky says Russia has pulled about 60,000 troops to Kursk region

One of the goals of the Kursk operation is to bring Russian troops to their territory. Russia has deployed about 60,000 troops there so far . This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We did not increase the number of troops for the Kursk operation. The idea there was different... One of the goals of the Kursk operation is to draw Russian troops to their point, to their territory. I can communicate this now, because they have pulled about 60 thousand troops there today... They pulled them away from some places where we were facing difficulties because we did not have the same packages of weapons. We realized that Russia was 1 to 12, imagine, at some point in this supply gap, our use of weapons was 1 to 12. Artillery: 1 shell from us to 12 shells from Russia - Zelensky said.

The President noted that the ratio of shells in the Pokrovsk sector is currently 1 to 3.

They ask what we have in Pokrovsk. They left all their forces at Pokrovsk. They didn't pull [their forces] away from Pokrovsk. Yes, it's very difficult in Pokrovsk, but the attacks are not 1 to 12, but 1 to 3, and it was 1 to 12. Have we increased the number of our weapons? No. Or did theirs decrease? Yes. Because certain forces and means have been redeployed - Zelensky said.

In August, British intelligence reported that Russia was massing troops in the Kursk region and strengthening the region's defense.