Zelensky says elections in Ukraine cannot be held in wartime

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that elections in Ukraine cannot be held in wartime. He said this in an interview with Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, a UNN correspondent reports.

Asked whether he would postpone the elections, Zelensky replied: "In order to hold elections in wartime in Ukraine, the legislation must be changed accordingly. Elections cannot be held in wartime, this is the first thing. The second thing is that we need to have great respect for the military who are in the trenches. They should be given the opportunity to express their will, and this is very important, because it is simply not fair.

According to him, the third factor is 7 million Ukrainians abroad.

"And the third thing is to understand how 7 million Ukrainians abroad will vote. This requires a separate infrastructure," Zelensky said.

Addendum

In October 2023, Zelenskyy statedthat the situation was difficult, but that elections in Ukraine could take place if the parliament managed to solve all the problems of ensuring access to voting.

In August 2023, Zelenskyy saidthat elections in Ukraine under martial law are possible only if all citizens, including military personnel and internally displaced persons abroad, are able to exercise their right to vote. Funding and the presence of foreign observers at polling stations on the front line should also be ensured.