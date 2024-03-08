Zelensky says elections in Ukraine cannot be held in wartime

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27173 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 98056 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64320 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 260884 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224340 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188305 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228960 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251104 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157069 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372033 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35847 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 97907 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 260721 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206770 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224227 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18135 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26462 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26556 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61814 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69103 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky says elections in Ukraine cannot be held in wartime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21948 views

President Zelenskyy said that holding elections in Ukraine in wartime is a difficult task due to the need to change legislation, ensure voting rights for military personnel and displaced persons, and facilitate voting for 7 million Ukrainians abroad.

Zelensky says elections in Ukraine cannot be held in wartime

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that elections in Ukraine  cannot be held in wartime. He said this in an interview with Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, a UNN correspondent reports.

Asked whether he would postpone the  elections, Zelensky replied: "In order to hold elections in wartime in Ukraine, the legislation must be changed accordingly. Elections cannot be held in wartime, this is the first thing. The second thing is that we need to have great respect for the military who are in the trenches. They should be given the opportunity to express their will, and this is very important, because it is simply not fair.

According to him, the third factor is 7 million Ukrainians abroad.

"And the third thing is to understand how 7 million Ukrainians abroad will vote. This requires a separate infrastructure," Zelensky said.

Addendum

In October 2023, Zelenskyy statedthat the situation was difficult, but that elections in Ukraine could take place if the parliament managed to solve all the problems of ensuring access to voting.

In August 2023, Zelenskyy saidthat  elections in Ukraine under martial law are possible only if all citizens, including military personnel and internally displaced persons abroad, are able to exercise their right to vote. Funding and the presence of foreign observers at polling stations on the front line should also be ensured.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14