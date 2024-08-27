Zelensky: Russians will deploy 50-60 thousand troops in the Pokrovske direction

Russians are acting in the Pokrovske direction, as in Bakhmut, and will deploy 50-60 thousand troops there. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

It is the decision of the military who will be in the Pokrovsk sector and in what numbers. The Russians are not retreating there because they are shot when they return. It's like with Bakhmut, they will put 50-60 thousand troops there and you will see it soon - Zelensky says.

The President emphasizes that it is impossible to act on the principle of “you put in a hundred thousand and we will put in a hundred thousand,” because such an operation has already taken place.

Recall

The Russian Federation is trying to withdraw its military from other areas to redeploy them to the Kursk region. So far, Russia has deployed about 30 thousand troops to the Kursk direction, but the occupiers are increasing their efforts in the Pokrovsk direction.