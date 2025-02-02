Zelensky: Russia launched almost 50 missiles and about 660 drones at Ukraine in a week
Kyiv • UNN
During the week, Russia launched hundreds of attacks on Ukrainian cities, firing nearly 50 missiles and 660 drones. Zelenskyy called on the world to increase support for Ukraine and strengthen its defense.
Russia launched nearly 50 missiles and about 660 attack drones into Ukraine over the past week.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Every day, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, missiles, and bombs. Hundreds of attacks on our cities and communities this week: almost 50 missiles, about 660 attack drones and more than 760 guided bombs were launched by the enemy against our people
The President emphasized that Russia will not stop on its own.
The world must force it to end this brutal and unprovoked aggression. It is imperative to strengthen our defense. We need better defense. Air defense, long-range weapons, sanctions pressure. All this helps to protect life here in Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone in the world who understands the importance of this and continues to believe in our country and support it
