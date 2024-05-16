Zelensky: Russia is trying to expand the war
Kyiv • UNN
russia is trying to expand the war, claiming that it wants peace, but russia must be forced to a real, just peace by all means, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.
Russia is trying to expand the war, accompanying it with invariably empty words about peace. We must force Russia to a real, just peace by all means. Our defense against assaults and strikes is crucial
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he managed to give confidence to the direction of Vovchansk, but there are still threats.
According to him, Ukrainian counterattacks are ongoing - they are also taking place in other areas in the Kharkiv region.