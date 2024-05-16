Zelensky: Russia is trying to expand the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is trying to expand the war, UNN reports.

Russia is trying to expand the war, accompanying it with invariably empty words about peace. We must force Russia to a real, just peace by all means. Our defense against assaults and strikes is crucial - Zelensky emphasized during his evening address.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he managed to give confidence to the direction of Vovchansk, but there are still threats.

According to him, Ukrainian counterattacks are ongoing - they are also taking place in other areas in the Kharkiv region.