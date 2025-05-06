In Poltava region, a schoolboy died in a physical education lesson

In Poltava region, a teenager died during a physical education lesson. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is noted that a 13-year-old student lost consciousness during a physical education lesson.

Medics urgently arrived at the scene and performed resuscitation measures. Unfortunately, the child's life could not be saved - the message says.

The prosecutor's office clarified that the family of the minor is not registered with social services.

"All the circumstances and causes of the tragedy are being established," the message says.

Let us remind you

