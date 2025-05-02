345 students in Ukraine continue to study in Russian - Kremin
Kyiv • UNN
In the 2021-2022 academic year, about 100,000 students studied in Russian, now only 345. The biggest changes occurred in the southern and eastern regions.
The Ukrainian language has almost completely displaced Russian from the educational process. If in the 2021–2022 academic year about 100,000 students studied in Russian or studied it as a foreign language, now this number has decreased thousands of times - to 345 people. This was announced by Taras Kremin, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, reports UNN.
The Ukrainian language has almost completely displaced Russian from the educational process, 99% of general secondary education institutions today provide education in Ukrainian. If in the 2021–2022 academic year about 100,000 students studied in Russian or studied it as a foreign language, now this number has decreased thousands of times - to 345 people
He noted that this language shift is the result of many factors.
The issue of the state language has become one of the main priorities of Ukrainian citizens, who existentially rejected the language of the occupying country
According to him, changes are especially noticeable in the southern and eastern regions, which were previously centers of Russification.
Let us remind you
A bill on the Ukrainian-language environment in schools has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The document provides for a ban for teachers and students to speak Russian during breaks and in private communication on the territory of the educational institution.