Russians have lost up to 35,000 troops in the Kursk direction, including soldiers from the DPRK, who suffered losses of up to 4,000 troops. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

As you can see, the Russians are not doing so well on the frontline, since they have started to drag other countries into this war. We see 12 thousand North Korean soldiers who came to Ukraine to fight against us. 4 thousand were killed. They suffered heavy losses. On the Kursk direction alone, all the world's intelligence agencies will tell you that Russia has lost 30-35 thousand. Imagine that you are ready to give the lives of 30 thousand of your people just to put pressure on us for 5 months without any result. The Russians have suffered great losses - Zelensky said.

Recall

Currently, there are 60,000 Russian troops in the Kursk region, who were pulled back from Kharkiv and Sumy and secured these cities from attack.