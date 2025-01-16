Russia has lost 30-35 thousand troops in Kursk sector - Zelensky

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 134904 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120495 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128563 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163129 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109291 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158010 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104261 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113836 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117105 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 61393 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121450 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119717 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 53326 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 67231 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 134904 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163129 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158010 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119717 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121450 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140000 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131861 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149326 views
Russia has lost 30-35 thousand troops in Kursk sector - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24865 views

On the Kursk direction, Russia has lost up to 35,000 troops, including 4,000 soldiers from the DPRK. In total, there are 60 thousand Russian troops in this area.

Russians have lost up to 35,000 troops in the Kursk direction, including soldiers from the DPRK, who suffered losses of up to 4,000 troops. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

As you can see, the Russians are not doing so well on the frontline, since they have started to drag other countries into this war. We see 12 thousand North Korean soldiers who came to Ukraine to fight against us. 4 thousand were killed. They suffered heavy losses. On the Kursk direction alone, all the world's intelligence agencies will tell you that Russia has lost 30-35 thousand. Imagine that you are ready to give the lives of 30 thousand of your people just to put pressure on us for 5 months without any result. The Russians have suffered great losses

- Zelensky said.

Currently, there are 60,000 Russian troops in the Kursk region, who were pulled back from Kharkiv and Sumy and secured these cities from attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
north-koreaNorth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

