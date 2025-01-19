Zelensky: Russia attacked Ukraine with about 550 UAVs and almost 60 missiles in a week

About 550 attack drones, nearly 60 missiles of various types and more than 660 aircraft bombs were used by Russian troops against Ukraine this week alone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, this week alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 33 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and 311 attack drones in our skies. Another 136 drones, which are used in daily attacks on infrastructure, did not reach their targets.

In just one week, the Russian army used about 550 attack drones, nearly 60 missiles of various types, and more than 660 aerial bombs. More Petriots for Ukraine means more protection of lives. More range for Ukraine means more guarantees that the Russian war will be stopped - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On the night of January 19, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 61 drones. Air defense forces shot down 43 UAVs in nine regions of Ukraine, and another 15 enemy imitator drones were lost.