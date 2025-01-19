ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121613 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112726 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120730 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122344 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107213 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149838 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104081 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113684 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Rubrics
Zelensky: Russia attacked Ukraine with about 550 UAVs and almost 60 missiles in a week

Zelensky: Russia attacked Ukraine with about 550 UAVs and almost 60 missiles in a week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29559 views

Over the past week, Russia used about 550 attack drones, 60 missiles, and more than 660 air bombs against Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 33 missiles and 311 drones, while another 136 drones failed to reach their targets.

About 550 attack drones, nearly 60 missiles of various types and more than 660 aircraft bombs were used by Russian troops against Ukraine this week alone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, this week alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 33 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and 311 attack drones in our skies. Another 136 drones, which are used in daily attacks on infrastructure, did not reach their targets.

In just one week, the Russian army used about 550 attack drones, nearly 60 missiles of various types, and more than 660 aerial bombs. More Petriots for Ukraine means more protection of lives. More range for Ukraine means more guarantees that the Russian war will be stopped

- Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Recall 

On the night of January 19, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 61 drones. Air defense forces shot down 43 UAVs in nine regions of Ukraine, and another 15 enemy imitator drones were lost.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

