Zelensky reveals why he will not sign a “peace” agreement with the transfer of territories to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The signing of an agreement that refers to the transfer of territories to Russia will not be a peace agreement, but a forceful division of land, coercion, which will result in a high risk of hostilities after a while. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the summit in London, UNN reports.
There is no chance that we will give anything (the occupied territories - ed.) back of our own free will. I think there is no chance that we will legally recognize it, and not only because we are like that, although it is certainly No. 1. There is a law, and even if one country, like Russia, violates international law, it does not mean that others will accept and support it. Everyone understands that Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as Russian... No one wants anything extra, no one wants anything that does not belong to us
Commenting on whether he would sign a "peace" agreement under the condition that the territories be transferred to Moscow under duress, Zelensky replied: "I think it will not be a peace agreement then (it will be - ed.). This is a forceful division of land, this is coercion, which will turn into a great risk of hostilities after some appropriate time.
The President believes that those countries that are currently surrounding the war and supporting Ukraine, or those who want to act as mediators, understand that if the war is not ended fairly, it will be a matter of time before people will return this justice.
Addendum
Zelensky emphasizedthat Ukraine does not trade its territories and values. Representatives of Europe, the United States, Ukraine, and Russia should be at the table to negotiate an end to the war.
US National Security Advisor Mike Volz statedthat Ukraine needs to make "territorial concessions" in exchange for security guarantees.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is still a long way off. According to him, no one has started such steps yet.