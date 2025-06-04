Zelensky: return of the bodies of the fallen will take place after the exchange of prisoners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners. Zelenskyy announced this during a briefing, writes UNN.

"We are not joking with our military or our fallen. It is very important that we receive the bodies of Ukrainians, not Russians, whom they want to get rid of. There was already an example," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that the return of the bodies of the fallen will begin immediately after the exchange of prisoners takes place.

"After the exchange, work will begin on preparing the exchange of bodies. Again, due to technically important things, and we believe that this should be the order, because it is not for PR, but to return our own," the Head of State said.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange prisoners of war, especially the seriously ill and persons under the age of 25. Ukraine also handed over a list of deported children to the Russian Federation.