Zelensky reiterates that Ukraine is against freezing the conflict
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine spoke out against freezing the conflict without clear security guarantees for Ukrainians. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to document the aggressor's responsibility.
Ukraine is against a frozen conflict. If we freeze it now without understanding what will happen tomorrow, what security guarantees Ukrainian people have, it will be a very big risk. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Times of India, UNN reports .
Regarding the ceasefire. We must understand that we are against a frozen conflict. We do not want a third war, because in 2014 one war started, in 2022 a full-scale war started, although the conflict was frozen until 2022, there was a ceasefire. If we freeze the conflict now without understanding what will happen tomorrow, what security guarantees Ukrainian people and our children have, I think it is a very big risk, a very big risk
He emphasized that everything should be on paper and clear.
How will this war end and who will be responsible for it and to what extent? Of course, the aggressor
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia must lose in the war and this is not a "freeze," it is not a trade in Ukraine's territory or sovereignty.