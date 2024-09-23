Zelensky received the Golden Plate Award

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement, posting a video of the award ceremony on social media on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The American Academy of Achievement Award is The Golden Plate Award. For 60 years, it has been recognized for its contribution to the development of humanity. For the ingenuity that can only be realized in freedom. Today's world does not allow us to lose a single battle when freedom is on one side and everything we would never wish for our children is on the other. We all need to win. And we all know why," Zelensky said.

