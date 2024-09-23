Zelenskyy reports on his first meetings in the US: he agreed on more active cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had met with the governor, senator and congressman of Pennsylvania in the United States, agreeing to cooperate more actively, UNN reports.

I met with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright. I am grateful for all the support. We agreed to work even harder to make our common strength - Ukraine and America - grow. And I would like to thank everyone who welcomed us in Scranton with the blue and yellow colors of our flag - Zelensky wrote on social media.

