Zelenskyy reports on his first meetings in the US: he agreed on more active cooperation
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with the governor, senator, and congressman of Pennsylvania. Zelenskyy thanked them for their support and agreed to intensify cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.
I met with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright. I am grateful for all the support. We agreed to work even harder to make our common strength - Ukraine and America - grow. And I would like to thank everyone who welcomed us in Scranton with the blue and yellow colors of our flag
