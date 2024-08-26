Zelensky on today's Russian attack: at least 127 missiles and 109 drones

During today's meeting of the Security Council, they discussed the restoration of energy after one of the largest Russian shelling. Russia has launched at least 127 missiles and 109 drones at Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

The bet. Restoration of the power grid after one of the largest Russian attacks. At least 127 missiles and 109 drones - Zelensky wrote.

He said that there were reports from Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

We analyzed in detail the effectiveness of air defense and electronic warfare systems, mobile fire groups, and engineering defense for each region. Appropriate decisions were made. At the facilities themselves, we continue to eliminate the consequences, repair and demine. In some places, the terrorist state attacked civilian facilities with cluster munitions. Sappers have to work before power engineers can start repairing them - Zelensky said.

