Zelensky on the Crimean Platform: We worked hard on the points of the Peace Formula
The Crimean Platform meeting in Latvia was attended by over 70 delegations. The participants discussed the Victory Plan and the points of the Peace Formula, in particular, the territorial integrity.
Today, the Crimean Platform worked a lot on the points of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace. In particular, the paragraph on territorial integrity and implementation of the UN Charter. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.
"Today, our Crimean Platform, its parliamentary dimension, is working... There are more than 70 participating delegations. This is a good, broad representation. This year the platform is working in Latvia. Today I addressed the summit participants and called for support for the Victory Plan. I know that the points of the Plan have been discussed in depth and in detail. And it is important that we work with our partners not only at the highest political level to implement the Plan, but also at all political and social levels," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that it is very important to be united and make ourselves as clear as possible to the world about Ukraine's motives and needs.
"I would also like to note that today, at the Crimean platform, we worked a lot on the points of our Peace Formula. In particular, the clause on territorial integrity and implementation of the UN Charter," Zelensky said.
He noted that today, on the United Nations Day, it is important that the world does not forget the goals and principles of the UN Charter and the purpose of the organization.
"Even though some of its functionaries prefer the temptations in Kazan to the content of the UN Charter, our world is built in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law have and will continue to matter. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine in this," Zelenskyy said.
