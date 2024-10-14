Zelensky notes importance of defense industry production for helping Ukraine fight: shares video
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the national defense industry for strengthening the state. He thanked the defense industry employees and partners for their contribution to protecting the lives of Ukrainians.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the domestic defense industry for strengthening the state by sharing a video, UNN reports.
Details
"This is one of the industries of our defense industry that helps Ukraine fight. Today it is very important that the strength of our country grows. And everyone who works for this purpose is also a defender of Ukraine, making a great contribution to ensuring that our country survives. I thank each and everyone who gives their own strength to strengthen the country, all our partners for joint agreements and projects that add opportunities to protect people's lives," Zelensky wrote on social media.
