“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Popular news
February 28, 11:38 AM
02:48 PM
Actual
Zelensky: long-range strikes have worked - warehouses with Russian weapons, equipment, control centers were destroyed

Zelensky: long-range strikes have worked - warehouses with Russian weapons, equipment, control centers were destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26485 views

The President confirmed the success of long-range strikes on weapons depots, equipment and control centers of the Russian Federation. Ukraine has a limited supply of long-range weapons to completely destroy all designated targets.

Long-range strikes deep into Russian territory have yielded results - warehouses with Russian weapons, equipment, and control centers have been destroyed, but this is not enough, as Ukraine has a limited supply of long-range weapons.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, UNN reports.

Details

First of all, we launched long-range strikes with what we had. We destroyed warehouses with Russian weapons, military equipment, and control centers. This is very important. The long-range strikes worked. Just like after their strikes on our energy sector, we hit their generating plants in the same way - they lost a lot of money, lost part of their logistics, etc. If we hadn't had long-range strikes, I don't know what the result would have been today

- Zelensky said. 

He noted that long-range strikes against Russia have helped a lot, but it is not enough for now.

There was a corresponding amount of long-range weapons that we asked our partners for, because for each facility... we know each facility, where their warehouses are, where their control points are, where this or that plant that produces weapons against us is. We listed all these points. There was a whole table of these objects. But in order to destroy them, we need a corresponding number of long-range weapons. We have not had such a quantity so far

- Zelensky added.

Recall

The most difficult situation at the front is in eastern Ukraine, as Russia has concentrated a large number of troops there, but they are suffering enormous losses.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

