Zelenskyy said that it would be very difficult for Ukraine to resist russian aggression without US military support. This is reported by NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukraine will face a serious challenge in the fight against russian aggression without military assistance from the United States, as its chances of successful resistance will be significantly reduced.

But we will have low chances, low chances to survive without the support of the United States. I think this is very important, critical. I don't want to think about fighting against russia without American support - the Head of State said.

He emphasized that Washington's support is critical not only for the current stage of the war, but also for the country's future after the end of hostilities. Zelenskyy emphasized that without a strategic partnership with the United States, Ukraine risks becoming vulnerable to new attacks by the aggressor.

The Ukrainian president also expressed concern about the kremlin's intentions to use a potential ceasefire to regroup troops and ease sanctions pressure. According to him, moscow is not interested in a real end to the war, but only seeks to gain time to strengthen its own positions.

This is really what he wants. He wants to pause, prepare, train, lift some sanctions, through a ceasefire, and so on - Zelensky said.

Recall

Recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would meet with only one russian, dictator vladimir putin, and only after a common plan with Donald Trump is prepared to get putin to end the war.

