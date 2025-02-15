Zelensky: It will be extremely difficult for Ukraine to confront russia without US support

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 23010 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 64226 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 88164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85495 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120125 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101669 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113139 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116781 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155182 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 99978 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 68627 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 38510 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100212 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 62322 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109728 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155181 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145673 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177934 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 62177 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100191 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134850 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136755 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164926 views
Zelensky: It will be extremely difficult for Ukraine to confront russia without US support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44902 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the critical importance of U.S. military assistance in countering russian aggression. He also warned of russia's intentions to use a potential ceasefire to regroup.

Zelenskyy said that it would be very difficult for Ukraine to resist russian aggression without US military support. This is reported by NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Ukraine will face a serious challenge in the fight against russian aggression without military assistance from the United States, as its chances of successful resistance will be significantly reduced.

But we will have low chances, low chances to survive without the support of the United States. I think this is very important, critical. I don't want to think about fighting against russia without American support

- the Head of State said.

He emphasized that Washington's support is critical not only for the current stage of the war, but also for the country's future after the end of hostilities. Zelenskyy emphasized that without a strategic partnership with the United States, Ukraine risks becoming vulnerable to new attacks by the aggressor.

The Ukrainian president also expressed concern about the kremlin's intentions to use a potential ceasefire to regroup troops and ease sanctions pressure. According to him, moscow is not interested in a real end to the war, but only seeks to gain time to strengthen its own positions.

This is really what he wants. He wants to pause, prepare, train, lift some sanctions, through a ceasefire, and so on

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would meet with only one russian, dictator vladimir putin, and only after a common plan with Donald Trump is prepared to get putin to end the war.

Zelenskyy says he will meet with only one Russian - Putin14.02.25, 18:21 • 33842 views

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising