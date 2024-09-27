Zelensky: It is important for us to be fully understood and work in full coordination with the United States

He met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and presented her with the Victory Plan. He also thanked her for her support and called for strengthening Ukraine's air defense. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

In Washington, D.C., President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to share details of the Victory Plan and thank Harris for her participation in the first Peace Summit and the continued support the United States provides to Ukraine.

It is very important for us to be fully understood and work in full coordination with the United States - said the Ukrainian leader.

During the meeting, the President spoke about the latest developments on the battlefield, including the operation in the Kursk region and enemy attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and called for increased pressure on russia.

In turn, during this meeting, Kamala Harris emphasized the need to support Ukraine to protect democratic values and strategic interests of the United States.

