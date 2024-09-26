ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelensky met with Kamala Harris

Zelensky met with Kamala Harris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17518 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Earlier, he met with Joe Biden and plans to present Ukraine's Victory Plan to the American leadership.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris, UNN reports.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House and has already met with US President Joe Biden.

As reported by UNN , Zelenskyy said he was going to present the Ukraine Victory Plan to US President Joe Biden, as well as to the US presidential candidates Trump and Harris.

Biden confirmed the allocation of a $2.4 billion military aid package to Ukraine26.09.24, 22:09 • 29514 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

