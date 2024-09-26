Zelensky met with Kamala Harris

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris, UNN reports.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House and has already met with US President Joe Biden.

As reported by UNN , Zelenskyy said he was going to present the Ukraine Victory Plan to US President Joe Biden, as well as to the US presidential candidates Trump and Harris.

Biden confirmed the allocation of a $2.4 billion military aid package to Ukraine