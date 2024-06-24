Zelensky introduced the new head of the State Security Department

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the new head of the Department, Colonel Alexey Morozov, to the staff of the State Security Department. This was reported on the President's website, writes UNN.

Zelensky noted that the main task of the new head of the Ugo is to ensure that only patriotic specialists work in the institution.

In addition, the Department needs to modernize its structure and work to meet the requirements of wartime. The new manager has carte blanche for changes. We need new approaches to working with personnel – without Sovietism - the president emphasized.

He says that we are talking about:increasing the level of combat and mobilization readiness of personnel and new approaches to recruiting personnel for the Department; improving the material, technical and training bases of the Ugo; creating its own training ground and a modern specialized Center for training security specialists on the basis of the Institute of State Security Management.

Of course, the Department should be cleared of all those who choose not Ukraine for themselves or discredit the State Security Department. Your task is the security of key institutions of our state. I thank everyone who performs this task absolutely conscientiously - said Vladimir Zelensky.

The newly appointed head of the Ugo Alexey Morozov added that he would justify the new position with actions, not speeches, and asked those present to support the transformation of the Department, in particular the implementation of initiatives that he would propose.

