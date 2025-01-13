Zelensky holds a meeting on the frontline and personnel: announces the selection of a new head of the Sahaidachny Academy through Army+

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military leadership on the situation at the front and personnel issues, voting in the Army+ app to select a new head of the National Army Academy is launched, there are five candidates, the head of state said, UNN reports.

"Report of the military. Chief of Staff Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Bargylevych, Commander of the Ground Forces Drapaty, Deputy Head of the Office Palis. The situation at the front: Pokrovske direction, Kurakhovo area. The needs of the front. Kursk operation. We also discussed some personnel issues," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"In particular, we are preparing to appoint a new head of the Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy. The Chief of the Army and the Commander of the Land Forces have presented their candidates. Five professional military men," the President said.

According to him, everyone has experience of this war and is known in the army.

"I consider each of them worthy of appointment, but I invite our military, everyone who uses the Army+ app, to take part in the election of the new head of the academy. Today, a survey on the changes needed in the Academy and the selection of the Head of the Academy is launched in Army+. The survey in Army+ will last until January 17 inclusive, and based on the results of the voting, appropriate decisions will be made and the head of the academy will be appointed," Zelenskyy said.

