Zelensky holds a meeting on the frontline and personnel: announces the selection of a new head of the Sahaidachny Academy through Army+

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39931 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144795 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125904 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133613 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133212 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110376 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163002 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104413 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113936 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Zelensky holds a meeting on the frontline and personnel: announces the selection of a new head of the Sahaidachny Academy through Army+

Zelensky holds a meeting on the frontline and personnel: announces the selection of a new head of the Sahaidachny Academy through Army+

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30842 views

The President held a meeting with the military leadership on the situation at the front and personnel issues. Voting for the new head of the Army Academy among 5 candidates will continue in the Army+ app until January 17.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military leadership on the situation at the front and personnel issues, voting in the Army+ app to select a new head of the National Army Academy is launched, there are five candidates, the head of state said, UNN reports.

Details

"Report of the military. Chief of Staff Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Bargylevych, Commander of the Ground Forces Drapaty, Deputy Head of the Office Palis. The situation at the front: Pokrovske direction, Kurakhovo area. The needs of the front. Kursk operation. We also discussed some personnel issues," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"In particular, we are preparing to appoint a new head of the Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy. The Chief of the Army and the Commander of the Land Forces have presented their candidates. Five professional military men," the President said.

According to him, everyone has experience of this war and is known in the army.

"I consider each of them worthy of appointment, but I invite our military, everyone who uses the Army+ app, to take part in the election of the new head of the academy. Today, a survey on the changes needed in the Academy and the selection of the Head of the Academy is launched in Army+. The survey in Army+ will last until January 17 inclusive, and based on the results of the voting, appropriate decisions will be made and the head of the academy will be appointed," Zelenskyy said.

