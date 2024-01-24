ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on economic security

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on economic security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on urgent measures to ensure economic security under martial law.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the January 23 National Security and Defense Council decision "On urgent measures to ensure economic security for the period of martial law." The corresponding decree was published on the website of the President's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is assigned to the Secretary of the NSDC  .

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Details

The NSDC decided, among other things, to recommend that the President establish a Council to support entrepreneurship under martial law.

The NSDC also recommended that the government immediately submit draft laws to the Rada, in particular, to strengthen the mechanisms of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine and establish additional guarantees for the protection of the legitimate interests of business during criminal proceedings.

The Cabinet of Ministers should also audit the system of monitoring risks and criteria for blocking tax invoices and procedures and criteria for unblocking them.

In addition, the NSDC recommends the Prosecutor General's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, the Bureau of Economic Security, and the Security Service of Ukraine:

  • to conduct an audit of the restrictive measures taken against business entities in criminal proceedings within three months and determine the feasibility of their further application, as well as the relevance of information about them in public electronic registers;
  • refrain for three months from conducting procedural actions in criminal proceedings if such application may block the business activities of business entities.

The NSDC recommends that the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, the DBR, the National Police and the Bureau of Economic Security, should be involved:

  •  to immediately conduct an audit of registered criminal proceedings, the investigation of which is carried out in relation to criminal offenses that infringe on the functioning of the state economy;
  • based on the results of the audit, develop effective mechanisms to protect businesses from possible abuses by law enforcement agencies, in particular during certain investigative (search) and other procedural actions that restrict the rights or legitimate interests of the relevant business entities.

In addition, the NSDC recommends that the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Justice, ensure the development of an analytical module for the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations with the possibility of public access to analytical summary data on the activities of law enforcement agencies and a module for submitting online complaints from entrepreneurs, as well as to make appropriate changes to the regulations that ensure the functioning of the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced measures to limit pressure on "white", legal businesses. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

