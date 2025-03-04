Zelensky discussed with the British Prime Minister the vision for the next steps to achieve peace.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Britain regarding the next steps to achieve peace. The parties exchanged their views on the situation and discussed the coordination of positions for the quickest possible end to the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed developments with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They also exchanged views on the next steps towards achieving peace, reports UNN.
I spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We discussed developments and exchanged views on the next steps. We are coordinating positions and doing everything possible to achieve guaranteed peace as soon as possible and put an end to this war
The President emphasized that peace is needed by everyone.
A just peace with clear security guarantees. Together with the leadership of the USA and all of Europe, this is absolutely achievable. Thank you for the advice and support in this difficult time. We will always remember everything that the British people have done for Ukrainians and our common security
On March 4, it was reported that the spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the British Prime Minister spoke with US President Donald Trump the day before to discuss Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of US President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right."
Zelensky also stated that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky.