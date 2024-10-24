Zelensky at the Crimean Platform Summit: “Putin failed to make international crime part of the norm for nations”
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine spoke at the Crimean Platform Summit in Latvia. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's support demonstrates the failure of Russia's attempts to legitimize the occupation of Crimea and other international crimes.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that other countries' support for Ukraine shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has failed to make international crime part of the norm for nations. Zelensky said this during a speech at the Crimean Platform summit in Latvia, UNN reports.
Details
The number of national flags in this room now clearly shows that since 2014 Russia has failed in the most important thing for it, namely, Putin has failed to make international crime part of the norm for nations. It was with the seizure of Crimea that Russia's attack on the system of international law began, but stealing the land of another people, deporting those who resist and destroying the lives of an entire nation, that is, everything that Russia does, will never be accepted. It is accepted by the international community. It is equally valuable for all states to preserve their sovereignty, territorial integrity and the right to determine their future. The UN Charter is based on this. Not on the fact that someone can decide to burn the lives of a neighboring people or deport them, as Moscow has repeatedly done to the peoples of our region, but on completely different goals, different principles
He noted that when some leaders of states are now gathered at Putin's summit in a cauldron, and when, in fact, troops from the DPRK may be moved closer to the front in Ukraine to the accompaniment of words about allegedly "preventing tension," "we still know that the winner is not the one who destroys, not the one who deports, but the one who unites peoples.
"If we are successful in bringing this war to a just end, then any other nation against which a similar aggression may be planned can be sure that the world is strong enough, united enough, to defend international law. The criminal must not benefit from this war. We must survive the battles that are now taking place on the ground in Ukraine," Zelensky added.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of Ukrainian civil society, including Maksym Butkevychwho was recently released from captivity. They discussed the Victory Plan and the need to unite society for justice for Ukraine.