Zelensky arrives in Qatar

President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Qatar for talks with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, transmitted by UNN.

He came to Qatar to negotiate with my friend, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Tani. Qatar helps Ukraine return children abducted by Russia. We will talk about continuing this work both within the framework of the International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children, and within the framework of the peace summit, where this is among the agenda items., Zelensky wrote.

Details

He noted that Qatar took an active part in the preparation of the Peace Summit and should become one of the voices of the Middle East for the return of people home, global food and nuclear and energy security.

We will also discuss with His Highness The Emir of Qatar a number of bilateral economic and security issues, Zelensky added.

Addition

In April of this year, Qatar agreed to participate in negotiations with the Russian Federation on the return of civilians who were illegally detained by Russia.