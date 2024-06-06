Zelensky and the first lady arrived in France

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenskaya arrived in Normandy in France for important events and meetings aimed at strengthening Ukraine, as the head of state announced on Thursday, UNN writes.

Normandy. Important events and meetings are ahead to strengthen our state and strengthen the unity of all those who respect human values and life. and also – a special event, which is very honorable for us to take part in: the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy. This event and today remind us of the courage and determination shown for freedom and democracy. The allies defended the freedom of Europe then, the Ukrainians defend the freedom of Europe now. Unity won then, and true unity can still win now