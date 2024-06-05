ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 53819 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136811 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142018 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234398 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170266 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162918 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147427 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217326 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112893 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203959 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 38786 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 52219 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106817 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 33517 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102439 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234400 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217327 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203960 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230125 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217429 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102440 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106817 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157602 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156422 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160237 views
80th anniversary of the Normandy landings: Biden will deliver a speech on democracy in France

80th anniversary of the Normandy landings: Biden will deliver a speech on democracy in France

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24019 views

US President Joe Biden arrived in France to honor the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy and deliver a speech on democracy amid Russia's war against Ukraine.

On the ceremonial occasion of the visit of the allies on January 6, 1944, the fate of the President of the United States Joe Biden, I believe, with a big promo that was conducted by the French President Emmanuel Macron. Pish UNN iz posilannam on Reuters.

President Joe Biden flew to France to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. According to media reports, the corresponding trip of the head of the White House is designed to emphasize the US commitment to its allies in Europe.

Details

On Thursday, Biden will travel to the Normandy coast for the 80th anniversary of the day of the landing, a massive operation conducted in the greatest secrecy by the US, British and Free French military to pave the way for the liberation of France and the defeat of Nazi Germany.

In addition to the presidents of the United States and France, King Charles III, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian head of state Sergio Mattarella and other guests are expected to attend. This should demonstrate the unity of the Western world at a time when Europe is once again being hit by a major conflict, the media write.

Biden will deliver a loud speech on democracy.

Image

During a political fundraiser before the trip, Biden called the invasion on landing day" one of the most important moments in the history of defending freedom and democracy in world history " and said that the victims of that day should not be forgotten.

"This year, democracy is literally on the ballot. The future of democracy and freedom is at stake. We have brave soldiers who gave their lives on the beaches of Normandy who did their job," he told donors in Connecticut on Monday.

Image

The celebration of the landing day takes place against the backdrop of the modern war in Europe, more than 2 years of full-scale aggression of Russia against Ukraine. Invited ten years ago, Russia was formally excluded from the ceremonies precisely because of its "war of conquest" against Ukraine.

Zelensky to meet with Biden in Normandy and at the G7 summit05.06.24, 05:11 • 53640 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters

