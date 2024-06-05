80th anniversary of the Normandy landings: Biden will deliver a speech on democracy in France

On the ceremonial occasion of the visit of the allies on January 6, 1944, the fate of the President of the United States Joe Biden, I believe, with a big promo that was conducted by the French President Emmanuel Macron. Pish UNN iz posilannam on Reuters.

President Joe Biden flew to France to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. According to media reports, the corresponding trip of the head of the White House is designed to emphasize the US commitment to its allies in Europe.

Details

On Thursday, Biden will travel to the Normandy coast for the 80th anniversary of the day of the landing, a massive operation conducted in the greatest secrecy by the US, British and Free French military to pave the way for the liberation of France and the defeat of Nazi Germany.

In addition to the presidents of the United States and France, King Charles III, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian head of state Sergio Mattarella and other guests are expected to attend. This should demonstrate the unity of the Western world at a time when Europe is once again being hit by a major conflict, the media write.

Biden will deliver a loud speech on democracy.

During a political fundraiser before the trip, Biden called the invasion on landing day" one of the most important moments in the history of defending freedom and democracy in world history " and said that the victims of that day should not be forgotten.

"This year, democracy is literally on the ballot. The future of democracy and freedom is at stake. We have brave soldiers who gave their lives on the beaches of Normandy who did their job," he told donors in Connecticut on Monday.

The celebration of the landing day takes place against the backdrop of the modern war in Europe, more than 2 years of full-scale aggression of Russia against Ukraine. Invited ten years ago, Russia was formally excluded from the ceremonies precisely because of its "war of conquest" against Ukraine.

Zelensky to meet with Biden in Normandy and at the G7 summit