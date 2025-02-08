Zelensky appoints new representative of Ukraine to the Danube Commission
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Hungary Fedir Shandor as Ukraine's representative to the Danube Commission. This is reported by UNN with reference to Decree No. 76/2025 on the website of the President's Office.
To appoint the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Hungary Mr. Shandor Fedir Fedorovych as the representative of Ukraine to the Danube Commission on a part-time basis
