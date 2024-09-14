Zelensky announces a new peace summit with russia

Zelensky announced another international peace summit to which russia will be invited. This was reported by Le Monde, UNN reports.

Details

At an international conference in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that in addition to meeting with US President Joe Biden to present a "victory plan" to end the war with russia, which has been going on for more than two and a half years, another international peace summit is planned for November, to which russia will be invited to discuss possible ways to end the war.

Recall

Zelenskyy's meeting with Biden will take place against the backdrop of talks between the United States and the United Kingdom on the possible authorization of Kyiv to use Western long-range missiles to strike russia.

In addition, Zelenskyy criticized the West, accusing it of being overly cautious about shooting down russian missiles and drones attacking Ukraine, even though the West has been actively helping Israel in similar situations.

