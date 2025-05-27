Zelensky announced new agreements for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with the military that Ukraine is maximizing the involvement of entrepreneurial power in the production of weapons, and is also preparing new agreements with partners for investments in Ukrainian production, so that Russia clearly feels the consequences of what they are doing against Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Held a long meeting with the military. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Hnatov, and the Minister of Defense were also present. Issues of planning our actions, our readiness to respond to Russian strikes, their threats, and also to act preventively, and this means increasing our production - our drones, our missiles - said Zelensky.

He noted that hundreds of Ukrainian companies are already delivering results for the Defense Forces, and stressed that he is confident that there will be more such companies.

Now we are maximizing the involvement of entrepreneurial power in the production of weapons. We are preparing new agreements with our partners in Europe in the near future for investments in Ukrainian production. And primarily the production of unmanned and long-range elements - everything that allows us to control the situation at the front, allows us to protect the lives of our soldiers and to act - to act at a significant distance - added Zelensky.

The President stressed that Ukraine cannot publicly talk about existing plans and Ukrainian capabilities, but the perspective is clear: to respond in kind to all Russian threats and challenges.

They there, in Russia, must clearly feel the consequences of what they are doing against Ukraine. It will be. Strike drones, interceptors, cruise missiles, Ukrainian ballistics - these are key elements. We have to produce everything - stressed the Head of State.

