Zelensky announced new agreements for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 55468 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 58257 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 74732 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 131848 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 211718 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 180730 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 181814 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 163888 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 115272 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100131 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 89473 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 83303 views

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

May 27, 12:27 PM • 47396 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 54410 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 47380 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 48359 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 55484 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 55468 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 176670 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 565890 views
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM • 10308 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 16289 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 84078 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 90202 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 90456 views
Zelensky announced new agreements for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Ukraine is increasing the production of weapons and drones at the expense of entrepreneurs and investments of partners. Russia will feel the consequences of its actions by receiving a mirror response.

Zelensky announced new agreements for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with the military that Ukraine is maximizing the involvement of entrepreneurial power in the production of weapons, and is also preparing new agreements with partners for investments in Ukrainian production, so that Russia clearly feels the consequences of what they are doing against Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Held a long meeting with the military. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Hnatov, and the Minister of Defense were also present. Issues of planning our actions, our readiness to respond to Russian strikes, their threats, and also to act preventively, and this means increasing our production - our drones, our missiles 

- said Zelensky.

He noted that hundreds of Ukrainian companies are already delivering results for the Defense Forces, and stressed that he is confident that there will be more such companies.

Now we are maximizing the involvement of entrepreneurial power in the production of weapons. We are preparing new agreements with our partners in Europe in the near future for investments in Ukrainian production. And primarily the production of unmanned and long-range elements - everything that allows us to control the situation at the front, allows us to protect the lives of our soldiers and to act - to act at a significant distance 

- added Zelensky.

The President stressed that Ukraine cannot publicly talk about existing plans and Ukrainian capabilities, but the perspective is clear: to respond in kind to all Russian threats and challenges.

They there, in Russia, must clearly feel the consequences of what they are doing against Ukraine. It will be. Strike drones, interceptors, cruise missiles, Ukrainian ballistics - these are key elements. We have to produce everything 

- stressed the Head of State.

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin27.05.25, 19:19 • 29888 views

Recall

After the largest-scale attacks by Russia on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump expressed outrage, but showed unwillingness to put pressure on Russia and impose tough sanctions against it. 

The "peace process" regarding Ukraine is only beginning and is in a very "fragile" state, Kremlin spokesman Peskov believes

"Losses on both sides exceeding 1 million": Kellogg shocked by figures of estimated losses in the Russian-Ukrainian war27.05.25, 18:53 • 3084 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
