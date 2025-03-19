Zelenskyy announced a planned conversation with Trump today
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a planned conversation with US President Donald Trump. The conversation will take place today.
"Today I will have contact with President Trump," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
"Today we will discuss with him the details of the next steps. We had a really good meeting of our teams in Jeddah. I think everything was going right, if not for Russia, which is always unhappy when something is going right. Therefore, we will discuss with him the details of the next steps, and I think I will hear from him the details of his conversation with Putin," the President added.
Addition
US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation the day before, agreed that the movement towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire. Technical negotiations will also be held on the implementation of a maritime truce in the Black Sea. According to the White House, "these negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East."
The US and Russia will hold talks on the details of the ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).