Zelensky and the President of South Africa will hold talks on the peaceful resolution of the war with the Russian Federation - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit South Africa on April 10 for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The meeting is aimed at finding ways to peacefully resolve the war with Russia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit South Africa next month for important negotiations with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding peace efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesperson for the President of South Africa, Vincent Magwenya, in an interview with Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
According to the spokesperson, the visit will be a continuation of the ongoing contacts that President Ramaphosa maintains with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to create an inclusive peace process.
As noted by the publication South Africa, which takes a neutral position in the conflict, hopes that its involvement can be an important step towards a peaceful resolution of the war. Ramaphosa has repeatedly emphasized the importance of diplomacy to end the conflict, although his earlier initiative, which included six African countries, did not yield significant results.
Recall
In October last year, representatives of Ukraine met with G20 ambassadors to discuss the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula. The parties discussed holding thematic conferences and preparing for the Second Global Peace Summit.