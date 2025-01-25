ukenru
Zelenskyy and Sandu met in Kyiv: they discussed regional challenges

Zelenskyy and Sandu met in Kyiv: they discussed regional challenges

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30968 views

The President of Ukraine held a meeting with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, in Kyiv. The leaders discussed regional security, energy, and social issues that concern both countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, which he reported on social networks on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"I am glad to welcome Maia Sandu - a true friend of Ukraine - in Kyiv today. We had a substantive conversation about the situation in our region," Zelenskyy said.

He pointed to the "serious and unstable situation in our neighbors". "And only together can we fix this situation. In particular, in the energy sector and in many social issues that are being used by our common enemy against the interests not only of Moldova, but of our entire region. The absence of crises in Moldova is also our security," the President said.

"We have to work together, support each other and find common solutions that can help people," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"I had a productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. We discussed regional security, infrastructure links, trade and EU accession. Particular attention was paid to energy cooperation and countering Russian blackmail. I am grateful for Ukraine's solidarity," Sandu wrote on X.

President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv: what will she discuss with Zelenskyy25.01.25, 10:30 • 32405 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kyivKyiv

