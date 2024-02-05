Zelenskiy warns that Russian war could spread to Europe: "No one will be ready"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia does not plan to stop, and therefore the war may come to Europe. The President said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, UNN reports.

"War can come to you because we are dealing with Putin. And when it comes, no one will be ready, European armies will not be ready, it will be a shock, where is the guarantee that NATO will react quickly? Who is talking about this? No one," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also noted that today Ukraine has an experienced and strong army that is equipped with Western means.

"We are more experienced. Sometimes we are a little tired, sometimes we are perhaps arrogant, but we cannot give Russia an opportunity to win," the President emphasized.

In an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the ground war has reached a deadlock due to delays in the supply of equipment to Ukraine from its partners.