Zelenskiy wants to meet with Trump before his possible talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet personally with Donald Trump before the US president meets with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian leader noted that it is important to meet with Trump in person before the US president meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, "otherwise it will look like a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said his priority would be to raise Ukraine's need for security guarantees as part of any deal to prevent a new Russian invasion in the future.

On Friday, Trump saidhe expects to speak with Zelenskiy next week.

