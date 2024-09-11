Zelenskiy says he cannot confirm the use of Iranian missiles yet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had received information about Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia from partner intelligence agencies. This is the same information as in the media without details. He said this during the Crimean Platform Summit, UNN reports.

"Regarding Iranian missiles. We received the same information we saw in the media, without any details... I received this information at the intelligence level from our partners, but I cannot confirm the use of the missiles in question. I can only confirm when we have evidence, as was the case with North Korea regarding missiles and the use of shells," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine knows that a large number of Iranian drones are being used against it.

"There are licenses under which Russia produces Iranian drones on its territory. There are no more details about the use of Iranian missiles," Zelensky said.

Addendum

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, but the number and date of the transfer are not known. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets.

On September 7, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia and warned of possible devastating consequences for bilateral relations.

On September 8 , it was reportedthat Iranian MP Ahmad Bahshayesh Ardestani confirmed media reports that Tehran had supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani denied this.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Shahryar Amouzegar and warned him in a harsh manner that confirmation of Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to Russia would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

Yesterday, on September 10, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, commenting on Tehran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, saidthat all options, including the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran, are on the table for Ukraine.

The US confirms Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia and imposes sanctions.