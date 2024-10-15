Zelenska presented the country's first guide to life after spinal cord injury
Kyiv • UNN
The First Lady of Ukraine presented the country's first guidebook “SPINALIS” on life after spinal cord injury. The publication is available online and will be handed over to rehabilitation centers and organizations.
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and Health Minister Viktor Liashko presented the first Ukrainian guide to life after spinal cord injury "SPINALIS. A New Page of Life with Spinal Cord Injury," UNN reports citing the President's website.
"This guide is the result of my visit to Stockholm last year. So I am especially pleased to host Swedish friends and partners of Ukraine in Kyiv today. Sweden has consistently and confidently supported Ukraine and our people - both those who are seeking refuge, fleeing Russian aggression, and those who need rehabilitation and recovery," Zelenska said.
The delegation included, in particular, Swedish Minister of Health and Social Affairs Akko Ankarberg Johansson and Professor Klas Hultling, who is one of the co-authors of the guide.
First Lady Olena Zelenska received a copy of the SPINALIS handbook, presented by its authors, Swedish professors Richard Levy and Klas Hultling, during her visit to the SPINALIS rehabilitation center last September. It was then that she suggested translating the book into Ukrainian.
"Now this is the first guide in Ukraine about life after spinal cord injury. It combines practicality for professionals and sincerity for people with this injury and their families," said Olena Zelenska.
The SPINALIS handbook is available electronically on the "How are you?" platform, and printed copies will be distributed to rehabilitation centers, organizations working with people with spinal cord injuries, and regional military administrations.
"To not only provide professionals with a working tool, but also to spread the philosophy behind the SPINALIS guide: to live an active life after an injury," the First Lady added.
During the event, the Spinalis Foundation and the Rivne Regional Hospital for War Veterans signed a memorandum of medical partnership. In total, 50 such agreements have already been signed between Ukrainian and foreign clinics. The international medical partnership program was initiated during the third First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit in September 2023.
Recall
During his visit to Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda presented First Lady Olena Zelenska with the Grand Cross of the Order of Vytautas the Great.