Zelenska presented the country's first guide to life after spinal cord injury

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Zelenska presented the country's first guide to life after spinal cord injury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14008 views

The First Lady of Ukraine presented the country's first guidebook “SPINALIS” on life after spinal cord injury. The publication is available online and will be handed over to rehabilitation centers and organizations.

Zelenska presented the country's first guide to life after spinal cord injury

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and Health Minister Viktor Liashko presented the first Ukrainian guide to life after spinal cord injury "SPINALIS. A New Page of Life with Spinal Cord Injury," UNN reports citing the President's website. 

"This guide is the result of my visit to Stockholm last year. So I am especially pleased to host Swedish friends and partners of Ukraine in Kyiv today. Sweden has consistently and confidently supported Ukraine and our people - both those who are seeking refuge, fleeing Russian aggression, and those who need rehabilitation and recovery," Zelenska said.

The delegation included, in particular, Swedish Minister of Health and Social Affairs Akko Ankarberg Johansson and Professor Klas Hultling, who is one of the co-authors of the guide.

First Lady Olena Zelenska received a copy of the SPINALIS handbook, presented by its authors, Swedish professors Richard Levy and Klas Hultling, during her visit to the SPINALIS rehabilitation center last September. It was then that she suggested translating the book into Ukrainian.

"Now this is the first guide in Ukraine about life after spinal cord injury. It combines practicality for professionals and sincerity for people with this injury and their families," said Olena Zelenska.

The SPINALIS handbook is available electronically on the "How are you?" platform, and printed copies will be distributed to rehabilitation centers, organizations working with people with spinal cord injuries, and regional military administrations.

"To not only provide professionals with a working tool, but also to spread the philosophy behind the SPINALIS guide: to live an active life after an injury," the First Lady added.

During the event, the Spinalis Foundation and the Rivne Regional Hospital for War Veterans signed a memorandum of medical partnership. In total, 50 such agreements have already been signed between Ukrainian and foreign clinics. The international medical partnership program was initiated during the third First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit in September 2023.

Recall

During his visit to Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda presented First Lady Olena Zelenska with the Grand Cross of the Order of Vytautas the Great.

