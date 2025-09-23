Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its tenth blackout since the occupation began - Ministry of Energy

The tenth blackout occurred at the Zaporizhzhia NPP since the occupation of the plant by the Russians. The causes of the incident are currently being investigated, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Today at 4:56 p.m., the only power transmission line through which the Zaporizhzhia NPP received power from the Ukrainian energy system was disconnected. The ZNPP switched to powering its own needs from diesel generators. This is a significant violation of the normal operating conditions of the plant. - the report says.

According to the agency, the causes of the incident are currently being investigated. Emergency recovery work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

The Ministry of Energy reminded that throughout the entire period of occupation, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was repeatedly de-energized due to Russian shelling and damage to energy infrastructure.

Today's incident once again proves that the Russian occupation is the main threat to the safe operation of the ZNPP. - the report says.

No reactor at Zaporizhzhia NPP can be launched, safety risks are increasing - IAEA

Let's add

The other day, the 69th IAEA General Conference adopted a resolution demanding the immediate de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its return under the full control of Ukraine.

The document, supported by 62 member states, contains a direct call for the immediate withdrawal of all unauthorized military and other personnel from the ZNPP.

The Ministry of Energy called on the international community for decisive action – it is necessary to increase pressure on the Russians for the fastest possible demilitarization and de-occupation of the plant.