Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its tenth blackout since the occupation began - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 5160 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17743 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 14789 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 41108 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 35015 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 34614 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 48608 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48930 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44812 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69912 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 35462 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 31947 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - PoliticoSeptember 23, 09:15 AM • 14542 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 18815 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 16848 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17743 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 16884 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 31990 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 35506 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 41108 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its tenth blackout since the occupation began - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

The Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its tenth blackout since the beginning of the occupation, disconnecting from the Ukrainian energy system. The plant switched to power from diesel generators, which is a violation of operating conditions.

Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its tenth blackout since the occupation began - Ministry of Energy

The tenth blackout occurred at the Zaporizhzhia NPP since the occupation of the plant by the Russians. The causes of the incident are currently being investigated, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Today at 4:56 p.m., the only power transmission line through which the Zaporizhzhia NPP received power from the Ukrainian energy system was disconnected. The ZNPP switched to powering its own needs from diesel generators. This is a significant violation of the normal operating conditions of the plant.

- the report says.

According to the agency, the causes of the incident are currently being investigated. Emergency recovery work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

The Ministry of Energy reminded that throughout the entire period of occupation, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was repeatedly de-energized due to Russian shelling and damage to energy infrastructure.

Today's incident once again proves that the Russian occupation is the main threat to the safe operation of the ZNPP.

- the report says.

No reactor at Zaporizhzhia NPP can be launched, safety risks are increasing - IAEA08.09.25, 15:22 • 3219 views

Let's add

The other day, the 69th IAEA General Conference adopted a resolution demanding the immediate de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its return under the full control of Ukraine.

The document, supported by 62 member states, contains a direct call for the immediate withdrawal of all unauthorized military and other personnel from the ZNPP.

The Ministry of Energy called on the international community for decisive action – it is necessary to increase pressure on the Russians for the fastest possible demilitarization and de-occupation of the plant.

The return of the ZNPP under the full and legitimate control of Ukraine is the only way to restore nuclear safety in the region.

- summarized the agency.

Antonina Tumanova

